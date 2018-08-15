Turkish court orders release of local Amnesty chair, human rights group says
Greek soldiers Aggelos Mitretodis (third left) and Dimitros Kouklatzis (third right) are welcomed by their parents after their arrival early Wednesday at an airport in the northern city of Thessaloniki, after spending months in a Turkish prison. | AP

Turkish court orders release of local Amnesty chair, human rights group says

Reuters

ISTANBUL – A Turkish court has ordered the release from prison of Taner Kilic, the local honorary chair of Amnesty International, the human rights group said on Wednesday about one of several cases that have raised concern over Ankara’s human rights record.

Kilic, who has been in jail for a year as his trial continues, is charged with supporting a U.S.-based cleric whom Ankara blames for a July 2016 failed coup. Kilic was expected to be released from prison later on Wednesday.

“Great news: The Istanbul court has ruled for the release of Amnesty Turkey Honorary Chair Taner Kilic!!!! Expecting his release by this evening. Celebrations will start then,” Andrew Gardner of Amnesty said on Twitter.

The court decision came a day after a court in the western province of Edirne released two Greek soldiers facing espionage charges in Turkey. Athens said the ruling would help to improve strained ties between the two NATO allies.

Turkey is also involved in a dispute with the United States over the detention of an American Christian pastor for terrorism charges.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Turkish court rejected an appeal for Evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson to be released from house arrest and for his travel ban to be lifted, but an upper court is yet to rule on the appeal.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Danes to fence German border to stop boars with swine fever
Denmark is to erect a 70-kilometer (43.4-mile) fence along the German border to keep out wild boars, in the hope of preventing the spread of African swine fever, which can jeopardize the country...
Apolice officer stands Wednesday at the vehicle barrier to the Houses of Parliament, where a car knocked down cyclists and pedestrians Tuesday.
Suspect in car attack outside U.K. Parliament is Briton of Sudanese origin
The man arrested for driving into a barrier protecting the Houses of Parliament in a suspected terrorist attack was a Briton of Sudanese origin from Birmingham, media reports said Wednesday....
Italian politician Salvini blasts EU after bridge disaster
The populists setting the agenda in Italy's coalition government have seized on the collapse of a bridge in the north to question whether they should respect European Union budget constraints.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Greek soldiers Aggelos Mitretodis (third left) and Dimitros Kouklatzis (third right) are welcomed by their parents after their arrival early Wednesday at an airport in the northern city of Thessaloniki, after spending months in a Turkish prison. | AP

, , ,