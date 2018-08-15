Paul Ryan aide Bryan Steil wins GOP primary for House speaker’s Wisconsin seat

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s retirement will create an opening in his southeastern Wisconsin congressional district for the first time in 20 years, fueling hopes among Democrats that they can pick up the Republican-leaning seat.

But a former Ryan aide from a prominent family in his hometown of Janesville is looking to keep the district, which borders Illinois, under GOP control, even if there’s a Democratic blue wave. Bryan Steil, who has secured Ryan’s endorsement, won a five-way Republican primary Tuesday for the chance to run for Ryan’s 1st District seat in November.

On the Democratic side, union ironworker Randy Bryce drew national attention and money when he entered the race a year ago with a splashy launch video. He defeated primary challenger Cathy Myers, a Janesville teacher, on Tuesday. He’ll meet Steil in the Nov. 6 general election.

Steil has predicted voters will see stark contrasts in the two candidates’ policies. He said he wants to keep money in Wisconsin residents pockets, but that Bryce wants to pump more cash into Washington D.C. and will work for a government takeover of health care.

“I don’t think people are going to be attracted to the failed economic policies of the past,” Steil said in a telephone interview Tuesday evening.

A message left with Bryce’s campaign did not have any immediate comment.

The thickly mustachioed Bryce, who goes by the nickname “Iron Stache,” entered the race months before Ryan’s April retirement and has raised about $6 million — six times what Myers has brought in.

Bryce has also snagged big-name endorsements from the likes of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who campaigned for Bryce in Wisconsin, and labor activist Dolores Huerta.

But personal baggage, including a history of legal and financial trouble, has plagued Bryce and fueled attacks from Myers — a teacher and Janesville school board member. She argues that Bryce’s past, which includes failure to pay child support and a 20-year-old drunken-driving arrest, makes him unreliable and unelectable.

Steil is an attorney who has worked for a variety of manufacturers in the district. Since 2016, he’s also served as a member of the University of Wisconsin board of trustees, appointed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker.