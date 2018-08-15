Japan’s Environment Ministry to focus on young consumers as it aims to curb the number of parcels that need to be redelivered

The Environment Ministry is planning measures to curb the number of packages that need to be redelivered with a particular focus on university students, who are part of the demographic that most frequently makes redelivery requests. Such requests are seen as a problem because they lead to more pollution and traffic congestion.

Working with university cooperatives and other organizations, the ministry will conduct a survey and come up with measures in an effort to limit the number of times packages sent to young people need to be redelivered. The ministry also plans to gather the opinions of university students, who frequently use online shopping services.

In a poll conducted for the Cabinet Office in 2017, respondents who said they made redelivery requests for almost all their parcels were sorted by age group.

Out of all age groups, people age 18 to 29 had the highest proportion of people who made such requests at 17.3 percent, according to the survey.

The results of the poll led the ministry to begin considering measures to curb that trend among young people, especially university students who live alone, officials said.

It plans to investigate the matter with university cooperative staff and a nongovernmental organization made up of young people interested in climate change issues.

The ministry will conduct a survey of some 400 university students across the country to find out whether they tend to have packages delivered to locations other than their homes, such as convenience stores or delivery lockers.

Using the survey results, the ministry will work with students and others to plan effective measures that will reduce the number of packages that need to be redelivered. It plans to try out the new measures in October or later, according to the officials.

The Cabinet Office poll showed that many young people were flexible with regards to where their parcels are delivered.

The Environment Ministry may be able to find a way to deliver parcels that will be accepted among people if it makes alternative methods more widely known, one official said.

The ministry aims to find a solution that suits current lifestyles.