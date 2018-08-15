/

Rodeo bull runs loose through Oklahoma City, captured by cowboys with lassos

AP

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say a rodeo bull broke free from the Oklahoma City Stockyards and charged through streets and chased people, including one person who jumped into a river to escape the animal’s path.

Oklahoma City police spokeswoman Megan Morgan says the animal managed to escape a pen at the stockyards late Monday and then made it more than 2 miles (3.2 km) to downtown, nearing a hospital and bus station. Morgan says cowboys used lassos to help police corral the bull but that the animal collapsed and died after it was captured.

An Oklahoma City police report identifies a suspect as “Rodeo Bull,” standing 4 feet (122 cm) tall, with brown hair and black eyes, and weighing 2,000 pounds (900 kg).

Morgan says the bull chased several people but that no serious injuries were reported.

