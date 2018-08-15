Meteorological Agency raises alert level for volcano on Kagoshima Prefecture island

The Meteorological Agency on Wednesday raised the alert level for a volcano on Kuchinoerabu Island in southwestern Japan and urged residents to prepare for a possible evacuation.

The alert level now stands at the second-highest level, four on the scale of five, up from two, which only restricts entrance to areas close to the crater, the agency said.

The decision to increase the alert level comes after increased seismic activity was observed on the island, which is in Kagoshima Prefecture. It warned people to stay alert against possible falling volcanic rocks and pyroclastic flows.

Violent volcanic eruptions were recorded in 2015, which forced all of its 137 residents to evacuate.