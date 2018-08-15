Puerto Rico utility reports power back on across island, 11 months after hurricane knockout
A worker from the Cobra Energy Company, contracted by the Army Corps of Engineers, installs power lines in the Barrio Martorel area of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, in May. Officials said on Tuesday that the power has been restored to the entire island for the first time since Hurricane Maria struck nearly 11 months ago. | AP

SAN JUAN – Power has been restored to all of Puerto Rico for the first time since Hurricane Maria struck nearly 11 months ago, officials said Tuesday.

The island’s electric utility announced that crews working in the southern city of Ponce reconnected the last neighborhood that had been offline since the Sept. 20 storm knocked out the U.S. territory’s power grid.

Power company spokesman Gerardo Quinones said that some individual homes could still be without power because of repairs residents need to make and that the island of Vieques continues to rely on generators.

The island-wide outage was the longest continuous blackout in U.S. history. Repair crews are still working to make upgrades and outages are regular occurrences.

