At least 22 people dead after highway bridge collapses in Genoa
A section of a giant motorway bridge that collapsed is seen Tuesday in Genoa, Italy. | AFP-JIJI

At least 22 people dead after highway bridge collapses in Genoa

AP

MILAN – A bridge on a main highway linking Italy with France collapsed Tuesday in the Italian port city of Genoa during a sudden, violent storm, sending vehicles plunging 90 meters into a heap of rubble below. Government officials said at least 22 people were killed and eight injured.

Amalia Tedeschi, a firefighter, told RAI state TV that some 20 vehicles, including cars and trucks, had been involved in the collapse of a stretch of bridge some 80 meters in length.

She said two people had been pulled alive from vehicles in the rubble, which fell into an industrial area below the bridge. Officials said they were being transported by helicopter to a hospital.

The private broadcaster Sky TG24 said a 200-meter section of the Morandi Bridge collapsed over an industrial zone, sending tons of twisted steel and concrete debris onto warehouses below. Firefighters said they were worried about gas lines exploding in the area from the collapse.

Photos published by ANSA on its website showed a huge gulf between two sections of the bridge.

Video captured the sound of a man screaming: “Oh God! Oh, God!” Other images showed a green truck that had stopped just short of the gaping hole in the bridge and the tires of a tractor trailer in the rubble.

ANSA said authorities suspected that a structural weakness had caused the collapse, but there was no immediate explanation by authorities for why they might have thought that or what had happened.

Italy’s transport minister, Danilo Toninelli, called the collapse “an enormous tragedy.”

News agency ANSA said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will travel to Genoa later Tuesday. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said some 200 firefighters were responding to the accident.

“We are following minute by minute the situation of the bridge collapse in Genoa,” Salvini said on Twitter.

The disaster occurred on a highway that connects Italy to France, and northern cities like Milan to the beaches of Liguria. It came on the eve of a major Italian summer holiday on Wednesday called Ferragosto, which means traffic was heavier than usual as Italians traveled to beaches or mountains.

The Morandi Bridge is a main thoroughfare connecting the A10 highway that goes toward France and the A7 highway that continues north toward Milan. Inaugurated in 1967, it is 90 meters high, just over a kilometer long, with the longest section between supports measuring 200 meters.

The collapse of the bridge comes eight days after another major accident on an Italian highway, one near the northern city of Bologna. In that case, a tanker truck carrying a highly flammable gas exploded after rear-ending a stopped truck on the road and getting hit from behind itself. The accident killed one person, injured dozens and blew apart a section of a raised eight-lane highway.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Police forensics officers work around a silver Ford Fiesta car that was driven into a barrier at the Houses of Parliament in central London on Tuesday.
Suspected terror attack injures pedestrians outside U.K. Parliament
A car crashed into barriers outside Britain's Houses of Parliament in a suspected terror attack on Tuesday, injuring a "number of pedestrians" yards from where five people were killed last year....
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inspects a military honor guard at the airport before addressing his supporters in the Black Sea city of Trabzon, Turkey, on Aug. 12.
Turkey crisis risks souring military ties with U.S.
The crisis in U.S.-Turkish relations, which already has put Turkey's economy under massive strain, also risks souring military ties between the two NATO allies, unleashing unknown geopolitical cons...
Armed police officers stand at a cordon after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, on Tuesday.
Pedestrians hurt as car hits barrier at U.K. Parliament; man arrested
A number of people were injured when a car collided with security barriers outside London's Parliament building on Tuesday and the driver was arrested, police said. Police said they could not im...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A section of a giant motorway bridge that collapsed is seen Tuesday in Genoa, Italy. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,