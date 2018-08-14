British male fashion model convicted of murdering rival after online feud
George Koh | AP

/

British male fashion model convicted of murdering rival after online feud

AP

LONDON – A British fashion model has been convicted of murdering a more successful rival after a social media-fueled dispute.

A jury found George Koh guilty on Monday of stabbing Harry Uzoka through the heart outside Uzoka’s London home.

The 25-year-old victim was signed to London’s Premier Model Management agency and had modeled for GQ and Zara.

Prosecutors say Uzoka accused Koh of trying to copy him, and the two men feuded after Koh claimed to have slept with Uzoka’s girlfriend.

In January, Koh sent Uzoka a message challenging him to a fight. Uzoka was stabbed, and collapsed and died in the street.

Koh, 24, had denied murder, saying he was carrying two knives for self-defense.

Two other men were convicted alongside Koh.

All will be sentenced Sept. 21.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inspects a military honor guard at the airport before addressing his supporters in the Black Sea city of Trabzon, Turkey, on Aug. 12.
Turkey crisis risks souring military ties with U.S.
The crisis in U.S.-Turkish relations, which already has put Turkey's economy under massive strain, also risks souring military ties between the two NATO allies, unleashing unknown geopolitical cons...
Armed police officers stand at a cordon after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, on Tuesday.
Pedestrians hurt as car hits barrier at U.K. Parliament; man arrested
A number of people were injured when a car collided with security barriers outside London's Parliament building on Tuesday and the driver was arrested, police said. Police said they could not im...
A sign that reads "good night alt-right' sits on a trash can one block away from the White House, left behind by opponents of the white nationalist-led rally marking the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, 'Unite the Right' protests, in Washington Sunday.
After Charlottesville, American neo-Nazis seen in disarray amid infighting and financial strain
A year after American white supremacists marched with flaming torches through a southern university and delighted in President Donald Trump's response after protests turned deadly, the "alt-right" ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

George Koh | AP

, , , ,