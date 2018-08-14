Japan puts off using My Number system to scrutinize financial assets of the elderly

The Japanese government is set to push back the deadline set for late next March for working out specifics of a plan to obtain information on the elderly’s financial assets, such as savings and securities, through the My Number identification system for social security and taxation purposes, due to lack of public support for the idea, Jiji Press learned Monday.

The government believes the plan will be important in curbing ballooning social security costs by asking the wealthy elderly to shoulder more expenses. But it now thinks the idea has yet to be accepted by the general public and that preparations to obtain such data from financial institutions have not made progress, sources said.

Elderly people would certainly oppose having their financial assets monitored by the government and facing higher social security burdens.

In addition, the coalition government of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito apparently wants to avoid upsetting public sentiment ahead of a triennial Upper House election next summer.

The government is expected to set a new deadline during its work late this year to compile a draft budget for fiscal 2019, which starts next April, the sources said.

With Japan’s population aging and social security costs growing, the Ministry of Finance and others insist that elderly people with large savings should accept higher burdens for social security services even if their incomes are low.

A ministry estimate shows that the proportion of married couples aged 65 or over who have at least 20 million yen in financial assets stands at nearly 40 percent, compared with only less than 5 percent among couples aged under 40.

If elderly people get financial support for meals and living at nursing care homes, they need to meet income limits and must prove their individual financial assets total ¥10 million or less.

Elderly people can obtain preferential treatment in principle, such as reduced out-of-pocket expenses for hospital visits, no matter how much they have in financial assets if their incomes are below certain levels.

If the My Number system is upgraded, it would become easier for authorities to get information from deposit and securities accounts, and figure out how much the elderly have in financial assets.

The end of fiscal 2018 deadline had been originally set by a reform road map for the government’s economic and fiscal revitalization program. A welfare ministry official said, “It will be difficult to put together concrete measures by the end of fiscal 2018.”

Little discussion has been made within the government, and coordination with the financial industry has also made little progress.