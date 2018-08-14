A sticky problem: Boom in taste for octopus squeezes market
Octopus are seen drying out before sale at a market in Gangneung, South Korea, in February. Whether it's stewed in the Spanish style or sliced as Japanese sashimi, octopus as a dish is becoming a victim of its own popularity. Prices for the tentacled mollusc have about doubled in the past two years due to a global boom in the appetite for these classic dishes. And supplies have tightened, with fisheries not yet able to farm octopus and relying on ocean currents to yield a good harvest. | AP

A sticky problem: Boom in taste for octopus squeezes market

AP

BUEU, SPAIN – Whether it’s spiced in the Spanish style or sliced as Japanese sashimi, octopus as a dish is becoming a victim of its own popularity.

Prices for the tentacled mollusc have about doubled in the past two years due to a global boom in appetite for these classic dishes. And supplies have tightened, with fisheries not yet able to farm octopus and relying on ocean currents to yield a good harvest.

This year has been hard, with lower catches in major producing countries like Morocco and Spain.

“The price will rise even more,” says Carmen Torres Lorenzo, who has been selling fish for three decades in the market of Bueu in Spain’s northwestern region of Galicia, famed for its octopus dish. “I wish a lot of octopus would appear … and the price will come down, but that won’t happen.”

The price of a regular size, locally caught octopus has risen from about €7 to €14 per kilogram (from $8 to $16 for 2.2 pounds) in the last two years. The price is typically somewhat higher in other countries, like the U.S., that do not specialize in its fishing.

The Food and Agriculture Organization says prices are expected to continue to grow as demand has risen in all major markets, including Japan, the United States, China and Europe. Meanwhile, catches have been limited, even in the biggest producing countries, Morocco, Mauritania and Mexico.

Some scientists in Japan and Spain are working on techniques to farm octopus, but they are not ready yet for commercial purposes. Octopus eggs are laid on the ocean floor, where they are fertilized and transported by currents, a condition that is hard to reproduce in a controlled environment.

“There is a lot of demand for this product, and what we can offer is little, so the price skyrockets,” said says Jose Manuel Rosas, president of Bueu’s fishermen guild.

Increasing the fishing quotas is not an option, says Rosas. “This would kill the goose that lays the golden eggs. We have to pamper it, we have to take care of it. (Galician octopus) production is what it is.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A protester wears a pill-shaped costume bearing the names of Bayer and Monsanto during a demonstration against the takeover of U.S. seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto by German chemicals firm Bayer outside the World Conference Center, where the annual general meeting of chemicals giant Bayer took place in Bonn, western Germany, in May. A cancer victim's surprise court victory over U.S. pesticide maker Monsanto could open the floodgates to a slew of similar lawsuits, potentially leaving the firm's new German owner Bayer with a major case of buyer's remorse.
$289 million Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares reeling
Bayer shares plunged as much as 14 percent on Monday, losing about $14 billion in value, after newly acquired Monsanto was ordered to pay $289 million in damages in the first of possibly thousands ...
In this Wednesday photo a mobile phone displays a user's travels in New York. Google records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to. An Associated Press investigation shows that using Google services on Android devices and iPhones allows the search giant to record your whereabouts as you go about your day.
Google tracks your movements even if Location History is turned off: AP
Google wants to know where you go so badly that it records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to. An Associated Press investigation found that many Google services on Android de...
A section of the Keihin industrial area in Kawasaki is illuminated at night. Over 80 percent of major Japanese companies expect the domestic economy to grow this year.
80% of major Japanese firms expect domestic economy to grow in 2018
Over 80 percent of major companies expect the economy to grow toward the end of this year, but most do not see the expansion lasting beyond the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, according to a recent Kyodo News...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Octopus are seen drying out before sale at a market in Gangneung, South Korea, in February. Whether it's stewed in the Spanish style or sliced as Japanese sashimi, octopus as a dish is becoming a victim of its own popularity. Prices for the tentacled mollusc have about doubled in the past two years due to a global boom in the appetite for these classic dishes. And supplies have tightened, with fisheries not yet able to farm octopus and relying on ocean currents to yield a good harvest. | AP

, , ,