FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok testifies before the House Committees on Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform joint hearing on 'Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election' in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington July 12. | REUTERS

FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages despite internal ruling for suspension

WASHINGTON – Peter Strzok, a longtime FBI agent who was removed from the Russia investigation over anti-Trump text messages, has been fired by the agency, his lawyer said Monday.

The FBI had been reviewing Strzok’s employment after the politically charged text messages were discovered last year. President Donald Trump’s allies have seized on the texts, saying they show the investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia is tainted by political bias.

Strzok was fired late Friday by FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich, said his lawyer, Aitan Goelman. He said the 21-year veteran of the FBI was removed because of political pressure and “to punish Special Agent Strzok for political speech protected by the First Amendment.”

Goelman also said the FBI had overruled the agency’s Office of Professional Responsibility, which he said had determined that a 60-day suspension and demotion from supervisory duties was “the appropriate punishment.”

The FBI had no immediate comment.

Strzok, who sent the text messages to FBI lawyer Lisa Page, vigorously defended himself at a combative House hearing in July that spanned 10 hours. Strzok repeatedly insisted the texts, including ones in which he called Trump a “disaster” and said “We’ll stop” a Trump candidacy, did not reflect political bias and had not infected his work.

Strzok worked on the early stages of the Russia investigation in 2016 and worked on the special counsel’s team for a few months after Robert Mueller was appointed in May 2017.

Strzok was also a lead investigator on the probe into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s email sever in 2016. An internal Justice Department report issued in June blamed Strzok and Page for creating an appearance of impropriety through their texts but found the outcome of the Clinton investigation was not marred by bias. Clinton was cleared in the probe.

Republicans were livid during the July hearing, which several times devolved into a partisan shouting match. Democrats accused Republicans of trying to divert attention from Mueller’s investigation and Trump’s ties to Russia by focusing on Strzok.

Trump, who has repeatedly taken aim at Strzok, said in a tweet Monday that Strzok is one of many “bad players” in the FBI and the Justice Department.

“It is a total Hoax,” Trump said of the Russia investigation. “No Collusion, No Obstruction — I just fight back!”

There is no indication that the probe will be dropped.

The president also tweeted that the Clinton investigation “was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone!”

House Republicans cheered Strzok’s firing, with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying on Twitter that it was “long overdue.”

North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, one of the leading critics of the FBI investigations, said Strzok was fired “because of what his own written words plainly showed: he was willing to use his official FBI position to try and stop President Trump from getting elected. He tarnished the FBI’s sterling reputation and severely damaged public trust in an institution where trust is paramount.”

