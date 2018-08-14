Utah man flies plane into his home after assaulting wife, dies
Federal Aviation Administration officials investigate the scene of a plane crash in Payson, Utah, on Monday. Authorities say the small plane crashed into a house in Utah, killing the pilot. | SCOTT G WINTERTON / THE DESERET NEWS / VIA AP

/

Utah man flies plane into his home after assaulting wife, dies

AP

PAYSON, UTAH – A Utah man flew a small plane into his own house early Monday just hours after he had been arrested for assaulting his wife in a nearby canyon where the couple went to talk over their problems, authorities said.

The pilot, Duane Youd, died. His wife and a child who were in the home got out and survived despite the front part the two-story house being engulfed in flames, Payson police Sgt. Noemi Sandoval said.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. Monday in Payson, a city of about 20,000 residents 60 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Investigators believe the plane belonged to Youd’s employer and that he intentionally flew into his own house, Sandoval said. He was an experienced pilot, she said. It wasn’t immediately clear who employed Youd.

It’s unknown if the child in the house is related to Youd, Sandoval said.

Youd was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Sunday after witnesses called police to report that Youd was assaulting his wife, Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. The couple had been drinking and went to American Fork Canyon to talk about problems they were having.

Youd was booked into jail on suspicion of domestic violence and then bailed out, Cannon said. Youd requested an officer escort to go to his home so he could get his truck and some belongings around midnight. That occurred without incident, Sandoval said.

Within hours, Youd was taking off in the plane from the Spanish Fork-Springville Airport about 15 miles north of his house. He flew directly to his neighborhood and smashed into his house, Sandoval said.

Photos of the wreckage showed the white plane charred and in pieces in the front yard nearby an overturned and crushed car. Most of the upscale house was still intact, but heavily burned in the front.

Police had responded one previous time to the house on a domestic violence incident, Sandoval said. Online court records show that Youd agreed on July 23 to attend marriage and family counseling sessions for six months as part of a plea agreement following an April 8 domestic violence incident in which he was charged with disorderly conduct.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

In this July 19, 2018 file frame from surveillance video released by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Markeis McGlockton (far left) is shot by Michael Drejka during an altercation in the parking lot of a convenience store in Clearwater, Florida. Prosecutors charged Drejka, a white man, with manslaughter Monday in the death of an unarmed black man whose videotaped shooting has revived debate over Florida's "stand your ground" law.
Initially let go, Florida man charged with manslaughter in 'stand your ground' shooting
A Florida man was charged with manslaughter on Monday for fatally shooting another man on July 19 during an argument over a parking spot, after police initially declined to arrest him due to the st...
Image Not Available
200-million-year-old pterosaur 'built for flying'
Scientists on Monday unveiled a previously unknown species of giant pterosaur, the first creatures with a backbone to fly under their own power. Neither dino nor bird, pterosaurs — more commonly...
FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok testifies before the House Committees on Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform joint hearing on "Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election" in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington July 12.
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages despite internal ruling for suspension
Peter Strzok, a longtime FBI agent who was removed from the Russia investigation over anti-Trump text messages, has been fired by the agency, his lawyer said Monday. The FBI had been reviewing S...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Federal Aviation Administration officials investigate the scene of a plane crash in Payson, Utah, on Monday. Authorities say the small plane crashed into a house in Utah, killing the pilot. | SCOTT G WINTERTON / THE DESERET NEWS / VIA AP This photo provided by the Utah County Sheriff's Office shows Duane Youd. Youd, of Utah, flew a small plane into his own house early Monday just hours after he had been arrested for assaulting his wife in a nearby canyon where the couple went to talk over their problems, authorities said. The pilot, Youd, died. His wife and a child who were in the home got out and survived despite the front part the two-story house being engulfed in flames, Payson police Sgt. Noemi Sandoval said. | UTAH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / VIA AP

, ,