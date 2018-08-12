On 40th anniversary of signing of Japan-China peace and friendship treaty, Abe, Li exchange messages
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, make a toast at a welcome reception in Tokyo on May 10. Abe and Li exchanged congratulatory messages Sunday to mark the 40th anniversary of the two countries' signing of a peace and friendship treaty. | KYODO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, on Sunday exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the 40th anniversary of their countries’ signing of a peace and friendship treaty, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

A prime minister and Chinese premier have not exchanged such messages marking the anniversary since Taro Aso and Wen Jiabao did so in 2008.

Highlighting Li’s visit to Japan in May, his first since becoming premier in 2013, Abe said in his message that he is “very pleased to have Japan-China relations return to a normal path.”

In his message, Li said the two countries are on track to further relations while expressing a desire to “promote lasting, sound and stable relations.”

The two also said they are eagerly awaiting a meeting in China by the end of the year, although a date has yet to be set.

In his meeting with Li in Tokyo in May, Abe said he wants to visit China and invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to Japan.

Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, also exchanged similar messages to mark the occasion.

