Japanese man detained in North Korea thought to be Shiga Prefecture videographer

A Japanese man recently detained in North Korea is thought to be a 39-year-old videographer from Shiga Prefecture, a Japanese government source said Sunday.

The man may have been suspected of shooting video footage of a military facility when he visited the western port city of Nampo with a tour group, the source said.

The man, thought to work as a videographer in Japan, was visiting the country on a tour arranged by a foreign travel agency, the source said, adding there is unconfirmed information about him having visited North Korea in the past. He was scheduled to depart the country on Monday.

The Japanese government is continuing efforts to collect more information about the incident and contact Pyongyang through a communication channel at the North Korean Embassy in Beijing to have the man released.