Tsukiji air conditioning crisis puts tuna, other seafood in jeopardy in market’s final months

Seafood wholesalers are spending their last summer in Tsukiji struggling to keep their fish fresh because its aging air conditioning system has malfunctioned and can’t keep up with the record heat.

Renovating the open-air facility and replacing its air conditioners is not a practical option because it will move to the new, pollution-tainted wholesale market in the adjacent Toyosu district in October.

This has left Tokyo’s world famous fish market in a crisis in its final months.

Wholesalers are thus beating their brains out to protect their wares from the heat. Strict temperature management is a must, particularly in the areas where frozen tuna are auctioned.

They’re trying to keep the temperature there at around 15 degrees to keep the pricey fish fresh, but the air conditioning equipment in the section stopped working properly just as Japan’s record-breaking heat wave began in mid-July.

Temperatures are now as high as 18 degrees in some places in the frozen-tuna section, even in the early morning. This has raised concern that the fish are being damaged.

To deal with this, wholesalers and trucking companies are joining hands to store frozen tuna in trucks with powerful freezing equipment until the auction site opens at 4:30 a.m.

After they are laid out for sale, the tuna are covered with sheets to help keep them frozen. Cardboard boxes are also being piled up near the market’s entrances to help keep the cool air in.

“We’re just barely able to keep the product quality” from deteriorating, said an official at one wholesaler.

The situation is more severe in the selling areas for other fish, such as mackerel, which is being exposed to outside air because there is no air conditioning. The wholesalers are thus using lots of ice and coolants to keep these fish cold.

Most of the fish handled in this space is kept in styrofoam boxes full of ice. But the ice often melts on very hot days, the people at Tsukiji say.

To counter this, wholesalers add fresh ice during selling hours and even cover the boxes with ice and coolants. One wholesaler said the amount of ice his company has used to chill the fish had “nearly doubled” by this month compared with the previous year.

Even sample boxes that let buyers visually check the quality of fish are covered with transparent film in an effort to delay their deterioration.

“We try as much as possible to deliver fish quickly to shorten the time it stays here,” said a trader who had just bought fish at the space.

Tsukiji’s struggle is expected to continue because weather forecasters have warned the public to prepare for further spells of scorching weather.