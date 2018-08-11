Headless, limbless body found in farm ditch in Shiga Prefecture

A body without a head or limbs was found in the drainage ditch of a farm in Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture on Saturday, local police said.

The torso appears to belong to an adult who died anywhere from a few days to several weeks ago, the police said.

“This is an area that rarely sees any dangerous incidents,” a nearby resident in her 60s said.

The mutilated body was discovered by a jogger in his 40s on Saturday around 8:30 a.m. in a ditch in a rural area about 5 km from Kusatsu Station, they said. No clothes or belongings were found nearby.

The ditch is 8 meters wide and 1 meter deep. The body was found floating around a wooden board that was set up to catch garbage in the water.