Headless, limbless body found in farm ditch in Shiga Prefecture
Police officers examine a farm ditch in Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture, where someone's torso was found Saturday. | KYODO

/

Headless, limbless body found in farm ditch in Shiga Prefecture

Kyodo

OTSU – A body without a head or limbs was found in the drainage ditch of a farm in Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture on Saturday, local police said.

The torso appears to belong to an adult who died anywhere from a few days to several weeks ago, the police said.

“This is an area that rarely sees any dangerous incidents,” a nearby resident in her 60s said.

The mutilated body was discovered by a jogger in his 40s on Saturday around 8:30 a.m. in a ditch in a rural area about 5 km from Kusatsu Station, they said. No clothes or belongings were found nearby.

The ditch is 8 meters wide and 1 meter deep. The body was found floating around a wooden board that was set up to catch garbage in the water.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poses with participants at a summer festival in Nagato, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Saturday. He was visiting his constituency to lobby rank-and-file members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party ahead of the party's presidential race next month, which could turn him into Japan's longest-serving prime minister.
Abe cites 'great responsibility' to rewrite Article 9 in preview pitch for LDP presidential election
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday said he was ready to win another term as the conservative Liberal Democratic Party's leader in September, which would all but ensure he becomes Japan's long...
All nine crew members of this helicopter, which crashed Friday in Nakanojo, Gunma Prefecture, were confirmed dead Saturday. In this photo taken Friday afternoon, damaged trees at the crash site can be seen.
Gunma copter crash kills all nine crew members and passengers
All nine passengers on a rescue helicopter that crashed on a mountain near the border of Gunma and Nagano prefectures on Friday died, Gunma Prefectural Government officials confirmed on Saturday...
he collector: Some people have trouble throwing away items because they think they might be useful someday.
Hoarding in Japan isn't as dark as NHK makes it out to be
Thanks to Marie Kondo, everyone knows about the Japanese art of k...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Police officers examine a farm ditch in Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture, where someone's torso was found Saturday. | KYODO

,