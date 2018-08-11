Interrogation records obtained for 20 questioned in wake of 1985 JAL crash

JIJI — Officials of Japan Airlines and the transport ministry adamantly denied any responsibility over the catastrophic 1985 crash of a JAL Flight 123 during police questioning, it was learned Saturday.

Jiji Press obtained full records on the interrogations of 16 of the 20 people whom the Gunma Prefectural Police suspected of professional negligence resulting in injury and death related to the crash of the Boeing 747, which killed 520 people. Sunday is the 33rd anniversary of the world’s deadliest single-plane crash.

The 20 people grilled were from JAL, the transport ministry and Boeing Co. The full records cover all who were interrogated except four Boeing officials.

Gunma police transferred the cases of the 20 suspects to prosecutors, but none of them were indicted.

