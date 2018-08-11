North Korea restricts Chinese tour groups ahead of 70th national anniversary

AFP-JIJI

SEOUL – Pyongyang will suspend Chinese tour group visits to North Korea ahead of a high profile anniversary next month, according to news reports Saturday.

The North’s Korea International Youth Travel Agency told a Chinese tourist agency that hotels in Pyongyang would be closed for renovations for 20 days starting Saturday, according to South Korean media reports.

Another North Korean travel agency informed their Chinese partner that an unspecified “state decision” meant they had to stop receiving Chinese tour group package travelers until Sept. 5, the reports said.

North Korea has in the past restricted entry to foreigner tourists as the country prepares for significant events, giving a variety of reasons for the moves, Yonhap reported.

The latest measure comes as the North prepares to mark the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the government.

In his New Year speech in January, leader Kim Jong Un said North Korean people would “greet the 70th founding anniversary of their Republic as a great, auspicious event.”

The North has been preparing for the arrival of foreign delegations and thousands of North Korean citizens have reportedly been practicing choreographed movements in Pyongyang for the official celebration of the anniversary.

In part thanks to a recent diplomatic thaw, the number of Chinese tourists visiting the North has rapidly increased.

Between 1,000 and 2,000 tourists are currently visiting popular sites such as the North’s side of the demilitarized zone in a single day, NK News, an online news provider, said.

The surge in Chinese tourism may have been seen by North Korean authorities as straining Pyongyang’s limited hotel infrastructure ahead of the anniversary, it added.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A Uighur woman dries clothes on the ground south of Kashgar.
U.N. says it has credible reports China is holding 1 million Uighurs in secret camps
A United Nations human rights panel said Friday it has received many credible reports that 1 million ethnic Uighurs in China are being held in what resembles a "massive internment camp that is s...
Chinese structures are pictured on one of the disputed Spratly islands in the South China Sea on April 21.
U.S. military has strong words for Beijing after warnings during flight over South China Sea
The U.S. military had unusually strong words for Beijing over social media on Saturday after recent reports that an American reconnaissance plane had been warned to "leave immediately" during a ...
A woman, whose name did not appear on India's draft National Register of Citizens, arrives to collect forms to file an appeal on Friday in Mayong, east of Gauhati.
Politics of citizenship flares anew in northeast India's Assam state
Tens of thousands of people left off a draft list of Indian citizens have begun picking up forms to file appeals across the northeastern state of Assam, wading into a Byzantine legal and bureauc...

, , ,