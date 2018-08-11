Higashi-Nippon Bank chairman to step down over lending scandal

Higashi-Nippon Bank announced Friday that Chairman Michito Ishii will step down at the end of the month over its involvement in improper lending practices.

Many improper loans were extended between 2015 and 2017, when Ishii, 66, was president at the regional bank.

Ishii, former commissioner of the National Tax Agency, apparently took responsibility for the scandal. He served as the bank’s president from 2011 to June this year.

The post of chairman will be left vacant.

Higashi-Nippon Bank announced Ishii’s resignation when the unit of Concordia Financial Group Ltd. submitted a business improvement plan to the Financial Services Agency.

The plan included strengthening governance to prevent any repeat of the scandal, including the bank’s collection of fees for unclear reasons.

“We’ll do our best to implement the plan and make efforts to restore trust,” Tomoo Okanda, president of the bank, told a news conference.