All nine aboard crashed Gunma Prefecture rescue helicopter are confirmed dead
All nine crew members of this helicopter, which crashed Friday in Nakanojo, Gunma Prefecture, were confirmed dead Saturday. In this photo taken Friday afternoon, damaged trees at the crash site can be seen. | KYODO

MAEBASHI, GUNMA PREF. – All nine crew members aboard a rescue helicopter which crashed on a mountain near the Gunma/Nagano prefectural border Friday were confirmed dead Saturday, officials at the Gunma Prefectural Government said.

The helicopter, which was checking a mountain trail ahead of its opening to climbers, went down near the prefectural border Friday morning.

The prefectural government has identified the nine as pilot Noriyuki Amagai, 57, and mechanic Susumu Sawaguchi, 60, both employees of Toho Air Service.

They were also part of a prefectural disaster management unit together with two others aboard — Satoshi Ozawa, 44, and Akihiro Oka, 38.

The five others were firefighters Ken Tamura, 47, Yosuke Mizuide, 42, Hidetoshi Shiobara, 42, Hiroshi Kuroiwa, 42, and Masaya Hachisuka, 43.

Around 160 rescuers, police officials and Self-Defense Force personnel entered the area by foot Saturday morning.

While the cause of the crash is not yet known, eyewitnesses said the helicopter, belonging to the Gunma Prefectural Government and operated by a Tokyo-based aviation company, was flying at a very low altitude. One eyewitness said the engine was making an unusual sound.

Officials of the local government in Gunma Prefecture said the Bell 412EP helicopter lost contact after leaving a heliport in Maebashi at around 9:15 a.m. Friday. It was due to return about 90 minutes later.

According to a local weather station, the weather near the crash site was cloudy, but the wind was not strong at the time.

The helicopter went into service in May 1997 and had clocked over 7,000 flight hours. It was due to be taken out of service in 2020.

There was no flight recorder on the aircraft, according to the local government. Such devices are not mandatory for rescue helicopters in this country.

