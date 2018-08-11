Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike to again refrain from eulogizing Koreans killed in 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake
Yuriko Koike | YOSHIAKI MIURA

/

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike to again refrain from eulogizing Koreans killed in 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake

JIJI

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has said she will not send a memorial address for an annual ceremony to mourn Koreans who died in the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake — including those murdered in the turmoil after the quake — for the second consecutive year.

The memorial service is held on Sept. 1 every year at a metropolitan park in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward.

Following the footsteps of her predecessors, including Shintaro Ishihara, Koike wrote a eulogy for the event in her first year as governor in 2016, but declined to do so last year.

At a news conference Friday, Koike said she will refrain from sending a memorial address again this year, as she plans to attend a Buddhist memorial service in the same park for all quake victims on Sept. 1 and a similar event there on March 10 for those who were killed in the 1945 U.S. air raids on Tokyo.

The quake, which occurred in the Taisho Era, not only flattened and burned down a large portion of Tokyo, particularly its eastern area, but also sparked rumors about an uprising by Koreans, resulting in massacres of those people by vigilante groups and mobs.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Mansai Nomura
Kyogen actors Mansaku, Mansai Nomura hold performance in Beijing to mark 40th anniversary ...
Mansaku Nomura, a living national treasure of Japan, and his son, Mansai, performed kyogen traditional Japanese comic plays in Beijing on Friday, to mark the 40th anniversary Sunday of ...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an unidentified site in the country for a trial operation of a new type of trolley bus in this photo released on Aug. 4.
Japanese man detained in North Korea, government officials say
A Japanese man has recently been taken into custody in North Korea, government officials said Saturday, with Tokyo trying to gather information about the case. A Foreign Ministry official...
Members of the Takatsuki Board of Education and others inspect a concrete wall along a school commuting route in Osaka Prefecture in July.
Post-quake survey finds quarter of Japan's schools have dangerous external walls
The education ministry said Friday that an emergency survey found that about a quarter of schools in the country, or 12,640 institutions, have dangerous external walls. The survey was con...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yuriko Koike | YOSHIAKI MIURA

, , , , ,