Kyogen actors Mansaku, Mansai Nomura hold performance in Beijing to mark 40th anniversary of Japan-China treaty

Mansaku Nomura, a living national treasure of Japan, and his son, Mansai, performed kyogen traditional Japanese comic plays in Beijing on Friday, to mark the 40th anniversary Sunday of the conclusion of the Japan-China peace and friendship treaty.

At the beginning of the show, Mansai told the audience that “the kyogen theater depicts human nature familiar to everyone.”

“I hope you’ll watch kyogen performances in Tokyo next time,” said Mansai, who is chief executive creative director of the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The plays “Bo Shibari” (Tied to a Stick), “Kawakami” (Headwater) and “Kusabira” (Mushrooms) were part of the performance. Mansai’s son, Yuki, also took part.

Mansai is well-known in China as the main character of Japanese film “Onmyoji.”

Some 740 tickets for the kyogen event were sold out in only about 30 minutes.

In addition, a kyogen workshop at the Japanese Embassy in Beijing on Saturday with attendance of Mansaku and Mansai was swamped with applicants.