/

Kao buys U.S. detergent-maker Washing Systems in bid to enter North American laundry business

KYODO

Consumer products firm Kao Corp. said Friday it has acquired U.S. detergent-maker Washing Systems LLC to strengthen its business in the growing North American commercial laundry market.

The acquisition price was not disclosed but Kao appears to have purchased the Ohio-based company from Gryphon Investors for several tens of billions of yen, a source close to the matter said.

The acquisition comes as Kao is pushing to expand its mainstay chemical business overseas following the purchase of U.S. luxury brand Oribe Hair Care LLC in 2017 and major U.S. and Spanish ink manufacturers Collins Inkjet and Chimigraf Holding SL in 2016.

Washing Systems President John Walroth will continue to lead the company, and the current management team will continue to lead the day-to-day business, the U.S. firm said.

Established in 1989, Washing Systems develops and sells detergent for laundry companies mainly in North America and has a reputation for eco-friendly products, Kao said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Goldman Sachs starts child care service in Japan for employees' sick children
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has introduced a child care program in Japan that specializes in looking after employees' sick children, stepping up efforts to retain more female workers and improve diver...
Image Not Available
Japan ministry officials inspect Yamato subsidiary's headquarters after moving firm said it overc...
The transport ministry conducted an on-site inspection Thursday of Yamato Holdings Co. after it admitted to overcharging corporate clients an estimated ¥3.1 billion over the past five years. Six...
Image Not Available
Lawson to start banking business in October
Convenience store chain Lawson Inc. said Friday it will launch a banking business in October using its existing network of more than 13,000 automated teller machines nationwide. Its subsidiary L...

, ,