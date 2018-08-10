Seoul reports on illegal imports of North Korean coal
Roh Suk-hwan, deputy commissioner of the Korea Customs Service, speaks about North Korean coal at the government complex in Daejeon, South Korea, on Friday. | YONHAP / VIA AP

Seoul reports on illegal imports of North Korean coal

AP

SEOUL – South Korea said a total of 35,000 tons of North Korean coal and pig iron worth $5.8 million illegally entered its ports last year, in possible violations of U.N. sanctions.

Reporting on preliminary results from a 10-month investigation, the Korea Customs Service said Friday it is seeking prosecutions of three local companies and their executives for smuggling or forging documents to say North Korean mineral resources came from Russia.

They imported North Korean coal or pig iron in seven separate cases between April and October last year to five South Korean ports, the customs office said.

Officials said they were also looking into whether any of the 14 vessels that transported North Korean coal violated sanctions banning such shipments. The United Nations banned North Korean mineral exports, including coal, starting in August 2017.

South Korea started to look into the allegations that North Korean coal may have entered its ports in October. The government came under criticism that it was taking too long to investigate. Customs officials said analyzing a huge volume of documents and seeking help from Russian customs officials slowed progress in the investigation.

The U.N. Security Council first imposed sanctions on North Korea after its first nuclear test in 2006. A recent report to the Security Council found Pyongyang has been violating U.N. sanctions with clandestine shipments of coal, oil and military equipment.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Because China lacks a law against sexual harassment, women must use other legal provisions, such as those governing labor disputes.
Chinese women create WeChat group in wake of wave of sex harassment cases
Battling censorship and stereotypes, Chinese women are organizing online to harness the momentum of the country's nascent #MeToo movement in a push for authorities and businesses to end sexual misc...
Rohingya Muslims who crossed over from Myanmar head to the Jamtoli refugee camp in Ukhiya, Bangladesh, on Nov. 17.
Myanmar says Hague court has no jurisdiction over Rohingya crisis
Myanmar sharply rejected an attempt by the International Criminal Court to consider the country's culpability for activities that caused 700,000 minority Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh for ...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leads a group of schoolchildren on a beach cleanup Friday at Lyall Bay in Wellington.
New Zealand bans single-use plastic bags
New Zealand became the latest country Friday to outlaw single-use plastic shopping bags, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying they will be phased out over the next year as a "meaningful step" ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Roh Suk-hwan, deputy commissioner of the Korea Customs Service, speaks about North Korean coal at the government complex in Daejeon, South Korea, on Friday. | YONHAP / VIA AP

, , , ,