Gunma rescue chopper crashes near Mount Kusatsu-Shirane with nine aboard; eight victims found

A rescue helicopter crashed in mountains in Gunma Prefecture on Friday with nine passengers on board, and the bodies of eight of them have been found, prefectural police have said.

The Gunma Prefectural Government helicopter lost contact with air traffic control in the morning before crashing on a mountain in the town of Nakanojo in the prefecture, about 3.7 kilometers north of the crater of Mount Kusatsu-Shirane, according to local authorities.

The aircraft was carrying two disaster management officials, two employees of Toho Air Service Co. and five firefighters, the prefectural government said. It was on a flight to assess a trail route on the border with Nagano Prefecture that was scheduled to open on Saturday, according to the prefectural government.

The helicopter, which the transport ministry identified as a Bell 412EP, is operated by Toho Air Co. It left Maebashi at 9:15 a.m. and was scheduled to return at 10:45 a.m.

The prefectural government said the helicopter disappeared after making regular contact just past 10 a.m. A local weather station in the town of Kusatsu in the region said the weather today was cloudy in the morning, and the wind was not strong.

A senior prefectural government official said the helicopter had been under repair between April and June because of an engine problem. The aircraft started operations in May 1997 and had clocked over 7,000 flight hours.

In March last year a Nagano Prefectural Government rescue helicopter of the same model crashed in central Japan, killing all nine members of a rescue squad aboard.

In November the same year, another helicopter operated by Toho Air, which was carrying construction materials, crashed in the village of Ueno, Gunma Prefecture, killing four people.