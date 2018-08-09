Strong 5.9 magnitude quake jolts Indonesia’s Lombok
A man carries his belongings past the ruin of houses at a village affected by an earthquake in North Lombok, Indonesia, Thursday. | AP

Strong 5.9 magnitude quake jolts Indonesia’s Lombok

AFP-JIJI

LOMBOK, INDONESIA – A strong aftershock struck Indonesia’s Lombok on Thursday, causing panic among evacuees sheltering after a devastating earthquake killed more than 160 on the holiday island four days earlier.

The 5.9-magnitude quake Thursday struck at a shallow depth in the northwest of the island, the U.S. Geological Survey said, even as relief agencies raced to find survivors among wreckage from Sunday’s quake.

“The quake was felt strongly. There have been 355 aftershocks since Sunday,” national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Evacuees at a shelter in northern Lombok’s Tanjung district ran out onto the road crying and screaming, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

Motorcycles parked on the street toppled over and the walls of some nearby buildings collapsed.

A woman wearing a motorbike helmet was seen crying with her two daughters in her arms.

“We were stuck in the traffic while delivering aid, suddenly it felt like our car was hit from behind, it was so strong,” witness Sri Laksmi told AFP.

“People in the street began to panic and got out of their cars, they ran in different directions in the middle of the traffic.”

The aftershock comes after Sunday’s devastating 6.9 magnitude earthquake, which relief agencies said had wiped out entire villages in the worst-hit regions of northern and western Lombok.

A total of 164 people have been confirmed killed in Sunday’s quake, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told AFP, with a further 1,400 seriously injured and more than 150,000 displaced.

Relief efforts had yet to reach parts of the island even before Thursday’s aftershock, Indonesian authorities said, with hopes fading of finding further survivors among the wreckage.

“The earthquake does not have any tsunami potential,” Hary Tirto Djatmiko, spokesman for Indonesia’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency (BMKG), said of Thursday’s aftershock.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Fossil enthusiast Philip Mullaly holds a tooth from an extinct great jagged narrow-toothed shark at the Melbourne Museum on Thursday.
Set of teeth from ancient mega-shark found in rock on Australian beach
A rare set of teeth from a giant prehistoric mega-shark twice the size of the great white have been found on an Australian beach by a keen-eyed amateur enthusiast, scientists said Thursday. Phil...
Villagers pray for earthquake victims in the Kayangan subdistict of North Lombok on Wednesday.
Indonesia quake toll jumps to 164, survivors wait for aid
The devastating earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok was "exceptionally destructive" and wiped out entire villages in the worst-hit regions, relief agencies warned as the death toll jumped...
The identity tag and medals belonging to U.S. Army Master Sergeant Charles McDaniel, who went missing during the Korean War, are displayed for the media on Wednesday in Arlington, Virginia.
U.S. Army medic missing from Korean War identified by dog tag returned by North Korea
The lone military identification tag that North Korea provided with 55 boxes of human remains last month belonged to Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel, a U.S. Army medic from Indiana who was killed i...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A man carries his belongings past the ruin of houses at a village affected by an earthquake in North Lombok, Indonesia, Thursday. | AP

, , ,