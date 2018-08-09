Public-private project launched to ease congestion during 2020 Tokyo Games

A public-private project was launched Wednesday with a goal of alleviating traffic congestion in Tokyo during the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics through the distribution of a traffic projection map and other initiatives.

“To make the quadrennial event a success, it’s of paramount importance to realize smooth transportation for the event while minimizing the impact on traffic,” Shunichi Suzuki, minister in charge of the Tokyo Games, said at the project’s launch ceremony.

Business groups had expressed concerns about the possible negative implications for logistics while requesting efforts on the congestion issue.

Under the project, a congestion-projection map will be compiled and distributed widely to help commuters, drivers and others avoid train and road congestion.

The total number of visitors to Olympic and Paralympic venues in Tokyo and other areas during the games is projected to be around 10 million.

One estimate suggests that, with no preventive measures, metropolitan expressways could see congestion double from normal levels during the games.