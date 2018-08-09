Exercise — in moderation — linked to better mental health
Participants wait ahead of a National Fitness Day event to herald the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing Olympic Park on Wednesday. | AP

/

Exercise — in moderation — linked to better mental health

Reuters

LONDON – A study in the United States has found that people who exercise several times a week report having better mental health than those who take no exercise, with team sports and those involving social groups having the most positive effect.

The research also found that more exercise was not always better for psychological wellbeing, with people who exercise every day reporting lower levels of mental health.

Exercising for around 45 minutes three to five times a week was associated with the biggest benefits, according to results of the study published in The Lancet Psychiatry journal.

The study included all types of physical activity, ranging from child care, housework, lawn-mowing and fishing to cycling, going to the gym, running and skiing.

Exercise is known to bring health benefits by reducing the risk of illnesses such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes, but its links with mental health were less clear.

Some evidence suggests exercise may improve mental health, but experts note that the relationship could go both ways — with inactivity being both a symptom of, and contributor to, poor mental health.

In this study, while the links between regular exercise and better mental health were clear, the researchers said they could not show cause and effect.

The research used data from 1.2 million adults across all 50 U.S. states who had been asked to estimate how often in the past 30 days they would rate their mental health as ‘not good’ based on stress, depression and emotional problems.

They were also asked how often they had exercised in the past 30 days outside of their regular job, as well as how many times a week or month they did this exercise and for how long.

The results were adjusted for age, race, gender, marital status, income, education, employment status, body mass, self-reported physical health and previous diagnosis of depression.

On average, participants had 3.4 days of poor mental health a month, the results showed. But compared to people who reported doing no exercise, people who exercised reported 1.5 fewer days of poor mental health a month — a reduction of 43 percent.

Among the 75 types of exercise recorded, all types were linked with better mental health. The strongest associations were seen for team sports, cycling, aerobic and gym exercise.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A makeshift shooting range stands adjacent to a disheveled living compound in Amalia, New Mexico, on Tuesday. A New Mexico sheriff said searchers have found the remains of a boy at the makeshift compound that was raided in the search for a missing Georgia child.
New Mexico man trained kids for school shootings, prosecutor says
A father arrested at a ramshackle New Mexico compound where 11 hungry children were found living in filth was training youngsters to commit school shootings, prosecutors said in court documents ...
Fire trucks and emergency response vehicles are parked July 6 outside a residential address in Amesbury, southern England, where police reported a man and woman were found unconscious in circumstances that sparked a major incident after contact with what was later identified as the nerve agent Novichok. The U.S. said on Wednesday it was imposing new sanctions on Russia, as it accused the government in Moscow of using a "lethal" nerve agent in an attempted assassination in Britain. The State Department said the sanctions were in response to "the use of a 'Novichok' nerve agent in an attempt to assassinate UK citizen Sergei Skripal," a former Russian double-agent, and his daughter, Yulia, in March.
U.S. slaps sanctions on Russia over March nerve agent attack on ex-spy in Britain
The United States says it will impose new sanctions on Russia for illegally using a chemical weapon in an attempt to kill a former spy and his daughter in Britain earlier this year. The n...
Male models in underwear follow men in suits around New York's Times Square to promote suits from the Men's Wearhouse brand in June 2012.
Men who want to become dads advised to wear boxers instead of tight-fitting briefs
Men trying to become a father the old-fashioned way are better off wearing loose underwear, according to a study published Thursday. Compared to men who favor snug-fitting briefs, devotees of bo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Participants wait ahead of a National Fitness Day event to herald the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing Olympic Park on Wednesday. | AP Chinese exercise at Beijing Olympic Park ON Wednesday during a National Fitness Day event to herald the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. | AP

,