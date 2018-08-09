Ministry reveals Suzuki, Mazda and Yamaha Motor conducted improper fuel economy, emissions tests on vehicles

Mazda Motor Corp., Suzuki Motor Corp. and Yamaha Motor Co. conducted improper fuel economy and emissions tests on their vehicles, the transport ministry said Thursday.

The report is the latest episode in a growing list of data falsifications in this country that has tarnished the image of Japan’s manufacturing industry, known for its high-quality and efficient production.

The findings were the results of internal investigations ordered at the auto makers by the ministry after improper testing at Subaru Corp. and Nissan Motor Co.

Representatives for Mazda and Suzuki confirmed they submitted reports regarding improper testing to the ministry but declined further comment. Yamaha Motor confirmed it carried out inappropriate testing.

“Regarding the emissions inspections . . . it is a fact that there were improper actions,” a Yamaha spokesman said. “We sincerely apologize.”

Suzuki, Mazda and Yamaha Motor treated emissions or fuel efficiency data on vehicles as effective even though there were failures in their testing results, the ministry said. For Suzuki, data on almost half of its nearly 13,000 units that were tested between June 2012 and July 2018 were improper.

The ministry made the results public based on reports by 20 automakers collected as of Wednesday.

“It is extremely regrettable. The ministry will strictly instruct the carmakers to make sure thorough preventive measures are taken,” transport minister Keiichi Ishii said in a released statement.

Inflicting further damage on the reputation of Japan Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd. and Mitsubishi Materials Corp. are also among those guilty of quality data falsifications.