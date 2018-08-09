U.S. slaps sanctions on Russia over March nerve agent attack on ex-spy in Britain
Fire trucks and emergency response vehicles are parked July 6 outside a residential address in Amesbury, southern England, where police reported a man and woman were found unconscious in circumstances that sparked a major incident after contact with what was later identified as the nerve agent Novichok. The U.S. said on Wednesday it was imposing new sanctions on Russia, as it accused the government in Moscow of using a 'lethal' nerve agent in an attempted assassination in Britain. The State Department said the sanctions were in response to 'the use of a 'Novichok' nerve agent in an attempt to assassinate UK citizen Sergei Skripal,' a former Russian double-agent, and his daughter, Yulia, in March. | AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – The United States said Wednesday it was imposing new sanctions on Russia, as it accused the government in Moscow of using a “lethal” nerve agent in an attempted assassination in Britain.

The State Department said the sanctions were in response to “the use of a ‘Novichok’ nerve agent in an attempt to assassinate UK citizen Sergei Skripal” — a former Russian double-agent — and his daughter, Yulia, in March.

“The government of the Russian Federation has used chemical or biological weapons in violation of international law,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

The new sanctions, details of which were not released, were to take effect following a 15-day congressional notification period, she said.

