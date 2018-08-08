LDP faction split between Abe and Shigeru Ishiba opts not to choose sides in party leadership race

The third-largest intraparty faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday gave up backing a single candidate in next month’s party presidential election, with the group deeply split between its Lower House members, who support Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and its 21 Upper House members, who back former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, two faction executives told The Japan Times.

Executive members of the faction — which has 55 lawmakers, led by LDP General Council Chairman Wataru Takeshita — met at its office in Tokyo and came to the decision.

Takeshita will formally announce the policy during a party meeting to be held in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, on Thursday, one of the executives said.

The failure to keep the group united will considerably weaken the political clout of Takeshita and his faction.

The 21 Upper House members had tried to persuade pro-Abe Lower House members to vote for Ishiba, Abe’s main political rival in the upcoming election, but their efforts fell short.

“A majority of Lower House members are supporting the prime minister, and the Upper House members have left the matter entirely to Mr. (Hiromi) Yoshida, which means they will vote for Ishiba,” Taimei Yamaguchi, the faction’s director-general, said after the meeting.

Yoshida is secretary-general of the LDP’s Upper House caucus and is a key pro-Ishiba member of the faction.

“Some members have their own situations, and we accept them,” said Yamaguchi, suggesting the faction will not take any punitive actions against its Lower House members for supporting Abe.

On June 13, Yamaguchi himself publicly declared that he hoped Abe would win the presidential election.

Up until now, most of the major factions — namely those led by former Cabinet Secretary Hiroyuki Hosoda, Finance Minister Taro Aso, LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida — have all expressed their support for Abe in the upcoming LDP leadership race, making Abe’s re-election almost certain.

Takeshita’s faction, formally called Heisei Kenkyu Kai, was the only potential source of a rebellion against Abe, who is trying to win a third term as the LDP president and thereby extend his tenure as prime minister for another three years beyond September.

Mikio Aoki, a retired politician and former key member of Heisei Kenkyu Kai, put pressure on faction members to collectively support Ishiba, and the 21 Upper House members are set to follow Aoki’s guidance in the September vote.

According to media reports, Takeshita himself reportedly preferred Ishiba. But Wednesday’s decision underlined the fact that he cannot control most of the 34 Lower House members of the group.

Takeshita did not express his opinion during Wednesday’s meeting, according to one person who attended.

LDP factions were the key powerful players in Japanese politics until the mid-1990s. The head of a faction provided members with ample political funding and had them collectively follow his decisions on which candidate to support as party leader.

But the power of the faction bosses was drastically weakened with the revision of the Political Funds Control Law and electoral reforms in the mid-1990s, which have instead greatly strengthened the power of the LDP president.

This change in the power balance within the LDP has greatly helped Abe maintain his political clout, experts say.