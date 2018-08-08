Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga dies at 67: source

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga died Wednesday, a source close to the governor said.

The 67-year-old Onaga, known for his strong opposition to U.S. bases in Okinawa, underwent pancreatic cancer surgery in April.

The news comes just days after Onaga had ordered local officials to begin preparations to retract the previous governor’s approval of a landfill project needed to relocate U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma to Nago from Ginowan.

Last month, Onaga committed to one last bid to try and stop the Henoko project, which was first proposed over two decades ago. He made the decision after it was announced landfill work could begin this month. The Defense Ministry’s Okinawa Defense Bureau has already completed construction of the related seawalls.

Onaga was elected in 2014 by a broad coalition, comprised of traditional anti-base activists and businesses that oppose the long-stalled plan to relocate U.S. Marine Corps’ Futenma air station from a densely populated area in Ginowan, in central Okinawa, to the Henoko coastal district in Nago. During his campaign he promised no new base would be built on his watch.

In October 2015, Onaga revoked predecessor Hirokazu Nakaima’s 2013 approval of Tokyo’s request for related landfill work in Nago, saying it was legally flawed. The Supreme Court ruled against Onaga’s position in December 2016, allowing the central government to resume construction last year.