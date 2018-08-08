LIVEBLOG: Updates on Typhoon Shanshan

On this liveblog, The Japan Times newsroom will be updating the status of Typhoon Shanshan as it moves toward the Kanto region this evening and overnight. The effects of the storm are expected to peak this evening and into tomorrow morning, potentially making for difficult commutes.
Sorry, but your browser needs Javascript to use this site.
If you're not sure how to activate it, please refer to this site: http://www.enable-javascript.com/
If you're not sure how to activate it, please refer to this site: http://www.enable-javascript.com/