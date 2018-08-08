/

Orix says it will buy 30 percent stake in Avolon for $2.2 billion

Reuters

Orix Corp. said Wednesday it will buy a 30 percent stake in aircraft leasing firm Avolon Holdings Ltd. from China’s HNA Group Co. Ltd. for $2.2 billion.

The acquisition is aimed at boosting its presence in the global aircraft leasing market, where demand is expected to grow on the back of a rise in low-cost carriers and passenger traffic, it said in a statement.

Orix will buy the stake through its fully owned aircraft leasing unit, Orix Aviation Systems Ltd. Dublin-based Avolon ranks as the world’s third-largest aircraft leasing firm, while Orix Aviation ranks 12th, according to Orix.

The transaction is expected to be completed by November, pending regulatory approvals, Orix said.

Avolon is owned by Bohai Capital, which is controlled by HNA.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A customer counts out cash for the purchase of two iPhone X's at the Apple Store on New York's Fifth Avenue last year. The Trump administration's hit list of Chinese products facing import taxes includes key components used in gadgets that can be wirelessly operated through a smartphone or another device. The tariffs also will nail networking equipment that makes the internet work. Trump has also threatened to impose tariffs on a total of $500 billion worth of Chinese items.
Trump going ahead with tariffs on $16 billion more in Chinese imports
The U.S. said it will begin imposing 25 percent duties on an additional $16 billion in Chinese imports in two weeks, escalating a trade war between the world's two biggest economies. ...
Rigetti Computing's laboratory in Fremont, California.
A quantum computing startup tries to live up to the hype
Few corners of the tech industry are as tantalizing or complex as quantum computing. For years its evangelists have promised machines capable of breaking the most impenetrable coded messages, un...
A British Airways Boeing 747 comes in to land at Heathrow Airport in London on June 25.
Environmentalists sue to block Heathrow Airport's third runway
Environmental groups have filed lawsuits seeking to thwart expansion at Heathrow airport, with two complaints challenging the U.K. government over its approval of a third runway at the London hu...

, ,