Japan to allow production and sale of liquid baby formula for first time

The health ministry revised an ordinance Wednesday designed to permit the production and sale of liquid baby formula, which currently is not manufactured domestically.

The revision includes new standards such as those required for powdered milk.

One of the reasons for the push to introduce domestically made liquid formula is because it can be useful in times of disaster, as it can be kept at room temperature and babies can drink it directly from the package.

The ordinance sets standards on ingredients, and the methods of production, packaging and preservation of liquid formula. Among the stipulations is that such milk needs to be sterilized at 120 degrees Celsius for four minutes.

Actual production and sales of liquid baby formula will require additional permission from the ministry and the Consumer Affairs Agency. According to the The Japan Dairy Industry Association, which has been calling on the ministry to draw up guidelines, it will take more than a year for the liquid formula will be available for sale.