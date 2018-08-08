Age limit for SDF recruits to be raised to 32

The Defense Ministry plans to expand the age range at which it will accept Self-Defense Forces members and cadets from the current 18-26 to as high as 32 by October at the earliest — its first such hike in 28 years, officials said Tuesday.

The ministry had initially planned to push up the age ceiling in fiscal 2019 starting next April. But the negotiations to secure the consent of the Air, Ground and Maritime Self-Defense Forces proceeded more smoothly than expected, the officials said. Next, the ministry will seek public comment on the age amendment before implementing the change.

The number of applicants seeking entry into the Self-Defense Forces has been declining on the back of the falling birth rate and economic recovery in the country.

The ministry hopes that the relaxed age requirement will help the SDF secure more capable personnel, the officials added.

Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told a news conference Tuesday that the recruitment environment for the SDF “is growing even more severe.”