Firm fires Paul Manafort’s ex-tax accountant after she testifies in his trial about knowing of false info on returns

Paul Manafort’s former accountant was fired from a Virginia firm after she told the court she was aware that Manafort’s tax returns contained false information.

Cindy Laporta testified Friday in the government’s case against the former Trump campaign chairman, saying she went along with the scam because she was worried Manafort and his right-hand-man, Rick Gates, would sue. Laporta was given immunity from prosecution for her testimony.

Virginia-based Kositzka, Wicks & Co. said in a statement Tuesday it was “shocked by Ms. Laporta’s testimony, which clearly represents that she failed to meet the firm’s high standards for professional and ethical conduct in her work for Mr. Manafort.” In a follow-up email, the company said: “She is no longer working here.”

The firm said it was unaware of any wrongdoing by Laporta before she testified and has never had an employee disciplined by a government agency in the firm’s 35-year history.

“While the firm believes that her actions were related only to work she performed for Mr. Manafort, and that no other client was affected, a detailed, independent internal review is being conducted to confirm that her activity was isolated,” the firm said in the statement.