2020 Tokyo Olympics chiefs unveil pioneering face-recognition security system
Teruya Goto, who plays for the NEC Green Rockets and represented the Japan rugby team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, demonstrates the face-recognition ID system set to be used at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, at a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday. | YOSHIAKI MIURA

2020 Tokyo Olympics chiefs unveil pioneering face-recognition security system

by Andrew McKirdy

Staff Writer

Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic organizers are confident that security for the games will run smoothly and effectively after unveiling a pioneering face-recognition ID system Tuesday.

The technology, which will be provided by NEC Corp. and used at the Olympics and Paralympics for the first time, allows athletes, officials and others accredited for the games access to restricted areas by identifying their faces, based on images previously collected and stored in a database.

Accredited individuals must hold a card containing a chip with their facial data up to a terminal at each security check point, while also looking into a camera to verify their identity. NEC says that the technology, which will not be used for spectators, performs facial recognition “immediately” and has an accuracy rate of more than 99 percent.

Organizers believe the system will speed up a process that could otherwise see long lines of people waiting in the sweltering summer heat, and will “drastically increase security levels” by detecting forgeries and attempted misuse of access.

“The key to games security is to prevent unauthorized people or items from entering venues,” said Tsuyoshi Iwashita, the security executive director for the games. “Tokyo 2020 will utilize an automated face recognition system for accredited people, a first for the Olympic or Paralympic Games, to prevent unauthorized access.

“This latest technology will enable strict identification of accredited people compared with relying solely on the eyes of security staff, and also enables swift entry to venues — which will be necessary in the intense heat of summer. I hope this will ensure a safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games and help athletes perform at their best.”

Around 300,000 people are expected to have authorized access to the July 24-Aug. 9 Tokyo Games where over 40 venues will be spread around the city and beyond, rather than clustered together in a central Olympic Park.

The face-recognition system will be just one of several security layers at the venues, with perimeter fences, X-ray screening and cameras also planned.

“The facial recognition system will not be used for spectators” but only those authorized, said Iwashita. “Accredited people will need to go to areas where spectators are not allowed, and we will need greater security to deal with that. People will need to go in and out of secure areas many times, and the facial recognition system will allow that process to run more smoothly.”

The system uses NEC’s “Bio-IDiom” identification technology, which was named the world’s top face-recognition technology four consecutive times by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology.

“With our extensive experience and knowledge of biometric identification technologies, NEC is well-placed to help ensure the Tokyo 2020 Games can be operated smoothly, safely and securely,” said NEC Senior Vice President Masaaki Suganuma.

“NEC is a global leader in such technologies, including identification using facial images, iris scans, fingerprints, palm prints, finger vein, voice and ear acoustics, and has supplied more than 700 systems in over 70 countries and regions.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Female athletes train in Tokyo in August 2017. The exercise is aimed at collecting data on marathon runners' physical reactions to extreme heat.
Abe asks ruling party to study daylight saving time for 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday ordered his ruling party to study whether to introduce daylight saving time for the Olympic Games in 2020 as a way to deal with Japan's intense summer heat.
Heavy rain expected as strong Typhoon Shanshan approaches eastern Japan
A strong typhoon is approaching eastern Japan, prompting the weather agency to warn Tuesday of heavy rain, strong winds and high waves. Typhoon Shanshan was moving toward the Izu island chain, s...
Image Not Available
Internal affairs minister Seiko Noda to return part of her salary over leak to reporters
Internal affairs minister Seiko Noda said Tuesday she will return part of her salary to take responsibility for leaking information she received from another government agency to reporters. "I u...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Teruya Goto, who plays for the NEC Green Rockets and represented the Japan rugby team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, demonstrates the face-recognition ID system set to be used at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, at a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday. | YOSHIAKI MIURA

, , , , ,