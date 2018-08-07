/

Women more likely to die of heart attack if doctor is male: Florida study

AFP-JIJI

MIAMI – Women suffering heart attacks in hospital emergency rooms in the United States are more likely to die if their doctor is a man than a woman, warned a study Monday.

The study was based on more than 500,000 patients admitted to hospital emergency departments for acute myocardial infarction — a medical term for heart attack — in Florida between 1991 and 2010.

Researchers at Harvard University found a “stark” difference in survival according to whether the patient’s and doctor’s gender matched.

Namely, when women were treated by female doctors, “there was a significant and positive effect” on survival, said the study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Almost 12 percent of patients die when rushed for emergency treatment for a heart attack.

Matching female doctors to female patients “reduced the probability of death by 5.4 percent, relative to this baseline,” it said.

By another way of looking at the data, “female patients treated by male physicians were 1.52 percent less likely to survive than male patients treated by female physicians.”

Previous studies have shown that women are more likely than men to die of heart attacks.

But why? Some experts have suggested it may be because women’s symptoms are different than men’s, or that they tend to delay treatment more often than men.

This study offers a new explanation for why gender inequality in heart attack mortality persists.

“Most physicians are male, and male physicians appear to have trouble treating female patients,” said the report.

Researchers found that the more women a male doctor treated in his life, the less likely his female patients were to die.

However, this presented a “catch-22” because it suggests a certain number of women must die so that the doctor could learn from his mistakes.

“This decrease may come at the expense of earlier female patients,” said the report.

One problem is that most doctors are male, so matching female doctors to female patients just isn’t possible much of the time.

The solution may be simply to add more female doctors in emergency departments, researchers argued.

“Given the cost of male physicians’ learning on the job, it may be more effective to increase the presence of female physicians.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This Sunday photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, New Mexico. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico have been arrested, following the weekend arrests of two men, authorities said Monday.
Raid to save 11 starving kids at New Mexico desert compound opens tale of guns and exorcism
A raid on a New Mexico desert compound turned up 11 children wearing rags and living in filth, and also broke open a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism, and a search for a missing young boy who suffers...
Diosdado Cabello, president of the National Constituent Assembly, speaks during a pro-government rally in support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, outside the Miraflores Palace in Caracas on Monday. Venezuela's ruling socialist party convened a rally on Monday to denounce the Saturday attempted drone attack on the president.
Venezuela vows to 'root out' plots after Maduro alleged assassination bid backed by Colombia
Venezuelan authorities vowed Monday to "root out" plots against President Nicolas Maduro after what they said was a weekend drone "assassination" bid backed by Colombia. An accusation by Maduro ...
Kiran Shelat, a 65-year-old retired civil engineer, poses for a portrait in his home Monday in Yardley, Pennsylvania. Shebat had spent two years on a kidney transplant waiting list before signing up for a bold experiment with 19 others in which they received organs infected with hepatitis C. A study finds U.S. patients who accepted kidneys infected with hepatitis C were later cured. Results were published Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.
Gamble pays off: Desperate patients who accepted infected kidneys cured of hepatitis C
Some patients in desperate need of a kidney transplant participated in a bold experiment where they received organs infected with hepatitis C. The gamble paid off. Their new organs are working f...

, , , ,