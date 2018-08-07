New York sues Trump administration for records on labor-law rollback

Bloomberg

NEW YORK – New York is suing the Trump administration to get information about a new program the state says may let employers go unpunished by the federal government for violating labor laws.

The U.S. Labor Department should be ordered to turn over information about the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) Program, New York said in a complaint filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan. The program allegedly hinders states whose labor regulations are more stringent than federal law, particularly concerning allegations of wage theft.

“The PAID Program is nothing more than a get-out-of-jail-free card for predatory employers,” New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said in the statement. “New York workers have a right to know why the Secretary of Labor decided to let employers off the hook when they don’t pay their workers.”

The Labor Department has said the program is intended to help resolve potential overtime and minimum wage violations under the Fair Labor Standards Act quickly and without litigation.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A man walks past a SoftBank advertisement in Tokyo. The firm said Monday its group net profit in the April-June period jumped as its investments through its Vision Fund are paying off.
SoftBank's April-June profit jumps as Vision Fund investments pay off
SoftBank Group Corp. said Monday its group net profit in the April to June period jumped to ¥313.69 billion ($2.8 billion) from ¥5.52 billion a year earlier, as its investments thr...
Cars bound for shipment are seen in front of a Nippon Yusen KK car-carrier at a yard in Yokohama.
Prospect of U.S. tariffs on auto imports too close for comfort, Japan carmakers warn
The protectionist trade policy of President Donald Trump's administration is of increasing concern for Japan, and it seems the U.S. government might be seriously considering raising tariffs on i...
Pedestrians with parasols walk on a crossing in Tokyo. This year's heat wave is firing up several business sectors as demand increases for a wide range of products designed to help users endure, or escape, the scorching heat.
Heat wave boosts sales of cooling products and beer
The summer heat may be sapping people's energy, but it is firing up several sectors of the economy as demand increases for products ranging from beer and air conditioners to bedding that claims ...

, , , ,