Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen seeks $11 billion defence budget as China threat grows

AFP-JIJI

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday she is seeking to ramp up spending on the armed forces, as relations with China deteriorate.

Her proposal to increase the 2019 defence budget by 5.6 percent to 346 billion New Taiwan dollars ($11.3 billion) will go before parliament following the summer recess.

Beijing sees democratic self-ruling Taiwan as part of its territory to be brought back into its fold, by force if necessary.

China has stepped up pressure on Taiwan since Tsai came to power two years ago, as her government refuses to acknowledge the island is part of “one China.”

It has staged a string of air and naval exercises, including a live-fire drill in the Taiwan Strait in April, which Chinese officials said were aimed at Taiwan’s “independence forces.”

“There have been many changes in international and regional situations and our national security is faced with more obvious and complicated threats,” Tsai said Monday as she attended a naval ceremony and announced the defence spending plan.

Up NT$18.3 billion from the previous year, it would account for 2.16 percent of gross domestic product.

The 2018 defence budget was only up 1.9 percent on the year before, at NT$327.7 billion.

About a fifth of the 2019 budget would be spent on “defence self-sufficiency” projects, Tsai said.

Taiwan wants to beef up its homegrown defence systems, particularly its submarines.

The United States government this year approved a license required to sell submarine technology to Taiwan, part of warming relations between the two sides.

Although the U.S. does not have official diplomatic relations with Taipei after switching recognition to Beijing in 1979, it remains Taiwan’s most powerful ally and arms supplier.

A long-stalled offer approved by then U.S. President George W. Bush in 2001 to supply eight conventional submarines has never come to fruition.

Last year, Taiwan also announced its bid to create a new generation of locally built jet trainers by 2026.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen speaks during a visit to a garment factory in Phnom Penh on Thursday.
Cambodia strongman Hun Sen swears on his life that vote numbers not inflated, says he will addres...
Cambodia's strongman Premier Hun Sen Monday rejected claims the results from last month's widely criticized election had been falsified, saying he would stake his life on their accuracy.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he provides field guidance at a catfish plant in this undated photo released Sunday.
North Korea says it is demonstrating good faith and urges U.S. to drop sanctions
North Korean state media called on Monday for the United States to drop sanctions, saying Pyongyang had demonstrated good faith by ending its nuclear weapons testing and handing over the remains...
Patients are seen outside a hospital following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a government hospital near Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Sunday.
Tourists begin fleeing Indonesia's Lombok Island after second killer quake in a week strikes
Rescue workers found scenes of destruction across the north of Indonesia's resort island of Lombok on Monday after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake killed at least 91 people and prompted an exodus of ...

, , , ,