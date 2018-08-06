Heatstroke death toll tops 100 in Tokyo
People walk with a parasol and canteens in the sweltering weather in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday. | KYODO

Heatstroke death toll tops 100 in Tokyo

JIJI

The heatstroke death toll has topped 100 in Tokyo’s 23 wards this year for the first time in three years, officials at the metropolitan government’s medical examiners’ office said Monday.

A total of 105 people, aged in their 40s to 90s, died from heatstroke in the period from July 1 to Sunday. In 2015, the death toll reached 119.

So far this summer, 99 died indoors. Of them, 55 had air conditioners in their rooms, but 50 of them did not use them. The office found that 33 people had no air conditioners in their rooms.

People aged 70 or older accounted for 80 of the 105 people who died.

Since Wednesday, some 1,100 people have been taken to hospital by ambulance due to symptoms apparently caused by heatstroke, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

People walk past a street monitor showing the date and time in Tokyo on Monday.
Japan mulls daylight savings proposal for 2020 Olympics: report
Enduring a deadly heat wave this summer, Japan is considering adopting daylight saving time from next year, so that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games can stage events during cooler hours, the Sankei ...
Akira Kawasaki (left), a core member of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, speaks at a meeting in Sydney on Feb. 5.
ICAN champions grass-roots efforts to persuade Japan and others to support a nuclear-free world
ICAN, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, has made significant progress in the last year, but according to core member Akira Kawasaki the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize winning coalit...
Image Not Available
1,400 guns and 1,200 swords from World War II found buried at Tokyo elementary school
About 1,400 firearms and 1,200 swords believed to be from the period of World War II were discovered buried at an elementary school in Tokyo, city officials said Monday. Grenades, bullet...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

People walk with a parasol and canteens in the sweltering weather in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday. | KYODO

,