Heatstroke death toll tops 100 in Tokyo

The heatstroke death toll has topped 100 in Tokyo’s 23 wards this year for the first time in three years, officials at the metropolitan government’s medical examiners’ office said Monday.

A total of 105 people, aged in their 40s to 90s, died from heatstroke in the period from July 1 to Sunday. In 2015, the death toll reached 119.

So far this summer, 99 died indoors. Of them, 55 had air conditioners in their rooms, but 50 of them did not use them. The office found that 33 people had no air conditioners in their rooms.

People aged 70 or older accounted for 80 of the 105 people who died.

Since Wednesday, some 1,100 people have been taken to hospital by ambulance due to symptoms apparently caused by heatstroke, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.