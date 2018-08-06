SoftBank’s April-June profit jumps as Vision Fund investments pay off
A man walks past a SoftBank advertisement in Tokyo. The firm said Monday its group net profit in the April-June period jumped as its investments through its Vision Fund are paying off. | AP

Kyodo

SoftBank Group Corp. said Monday its group net profit in the April to June period jumped to ¥313.69 billion ($2.8 billion) from ¥5.52 billion a year earlier, as its investments through its nearly $100 billion fund are paying off.

The Japanese telecommunications and internet services giant said its group operating profit rose 49.2 percent to ¥714.99 billion on sales of ¥2.27 trillion, up 4 percent.

The company did not provide a forecast for the full current fiscal year, citing business environment uncertainty.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund, which the company set up with partners including Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund last year, has focused on investments in companies in the fields of ride hailing, e-commerce, digital payments and health care.

In the three months through June 30, SoftBank saw an unrealized profit of ¥244.9 billion from the Vision Fund, including ¥164.25 billion from selling its stake in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart to U.S. retailer Walmart.

A one-time gain of ¥161.3 billion from British semiconductor unit ARM Holdings PLC’s Chinese business becoming an affiliate from a subsidiary also helped boost profits at SoftBank. SoftBank bought ARM Holdings for $31 billion in 2016.

