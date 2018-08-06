2,000 households in Yamagata told to evacuate amid landslides and flooding

Thousands of households in Yamagata Prefecture were told to evacuate on Monday as heavy rain pounded northeastern Japan, causing landslides and flooding.

The orders were issued to some 2,000 households in five municipalities in the prefecture.

Around 910 households in the town of Shonai were advised to flee because the Mogami River, which flows through central Yamagata, might overflow.

In adjacent Sakata, about 740 people sought shelter at schools and other facilities, city officials said.

A total of 758 residents were temporarily stranded in village of Tozawa, next to Shonai and Sakata, after mudslides and fallen trees made a national road impassable.

Up to 4,890 homes lost power Sunday, according to Tohoku Electric Power Co., while the heavy rain disrupted services on the Yamagata Shinkansen Line, East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) said.

The downpour in Tohoku started around Sunday noon, with the town of Kaneyama in Yamagata getting a record 312.5 millimeters of rain in a 24-hour period, surpassing its average for the entire month.