China prepared for long trade war with U.S.: state media
Containers are stacked at a port in Shanghai. China says it is prepared for a protracted trade war with the U.S. | BLOOMBERG

China prepared for long trade war with U.S.: state media

Bloomberg

BEIJING – While the U.S. may be trying to resolve trade disputes quickly, China is prepared for a “protracted war” and doesn’t fear sacrificing short-term economic interests, according to Chinese state media.

While China has to defend its right to develop, the Chinese people “really want to avoid a trade war,” Global Times, a typically belligerent tabloid controlled by the People’s Daily, wrote in an editorial on Sunday evening. However, “considering the unreasonable U.S. demands, a trade war is an act that aims to crush China’s economic sovereignty, trying to force China to be a U.S. economic vassal just like (when) Japan accepted the Plaza Accord.”

“Washington has lost its mind on trade,” the newspaper said, noting that China was “key to the survival of many big American companies and American farmers.”

The world’s two biggest economies further escalated trade tensions last week, with China announcing possible additional tariffs late Friday in response to U.S. moves. The U.S. then said it wouldn’t back off.

“In the face of the bullying of the Donald Trump administration, Beijing must remain sober-minded and never let emotion override reason when deciding how to respond,” stated an editorial by the China Daily, the flagship state-run English newspaper. “Given China’s huge market, its systemic advantage of being able to concentrate resources on big projects, its people’s tenacity in enduring hardships and its steadiness in implementing reform and opening-up policies, the country can survive a trade war.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Pedestrians with parasols walk on a crossing in Tokyo. This year's heat wave is firing up several business sectors as demand increases for a wide range of products designed to help users endure, or escape, the scorching heat.
Heat wave boosts sales of cooling products, and beer
The summer heat may be sapping people's energy, but it is firing up several sectors of the economy as demand increases for products ranging from beer and air conditioners to bedding that claims ...
Cars bound for shipment are seen in front of a Nippon Yusen KK car-carrier at a yard in Yokohama.
Prospect of U.S. tariffs on auto imports too close for comfort, Japan carmakers warn
The protectionist trade policy of President Donald Trump's administration is of increasing concern for Japan, and it seems the U.S. government might be seriously considering raising tariffs on i...
Morris Chang, chairman and founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., speaks at the company's shareholders' meeting in Hsinchu, Taiwan, in 2015.
IPhone chipmaker TSMC races to recover from computer virus, warning of shipment delays
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which makes chips for the iPhone and other devices, has revealed details of its recovery from a debilitating computer virus, and warned of delayed shipmen...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Containers are stacked at a port in Shanghai. China says it is prepared for a protracted trade war with the U.S. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,