Gist of Hiroshima peace declaration

With over 14,000 nuclear warheads remaining, the likelihood is growing that what we saw in Hiroshima that day will return by intent or accident.

Hibakusha are ringing an alarm against the temptation to possess nuclear weapons.

Certain countries are proclaiming self-centered nationalism and Cold War-era tensions are rekindled.

If history is forgotten, humans could commit a terrible error and global leaders’ intelligent actions are needed in eliminating nuclear weapons.

Global leaders must make the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons a milestone.

The Japanese government needs to manifest pacifism in the Constitution and lead the world toward dialogue and cooperation for a nuclear-free world.