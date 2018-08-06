South Korean hibakusha hold memorial to mark Hiroshima A-bomb anniversary
A memorial event is held in Hapcheon County, South Korea, on Monday to mark the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. | KYODO

South Korean hibakusha hold memorial to mark Hiroshima A-bomb anniversary

Kyodo

HAPCHEON, SOUTH KOREA – South Korean survivors of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima marked the 73rd anniversary of the attack Monday in South Korea.

A memorial event was held at a residential complex in Hapcheon County where around 100 survivors live. The complex, situated in a southeastern region known as the “Hiroshima of South Korea,” was built with government assistance.

A memorial on the premises contains tablets inscribed with the names of about 1,000 Hapcheon residents who perished in Hiroshima as a result of the bombing.

An estimated 70,000 Koreans were in Hiroshima or Nagasaki when the United States dropped the bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6 and a similar one on Nagasaki three days later in the closing days of World War II, according to South Korea’s Red Cross society. About 40,000 of them died immediately in the blasts.

Among those who survived, an estimated 23,000 returned to the Korean Peninsula.

A person connected with the survivors’ housing complex in Hapcheon said many residents ended up in Hiroshima during the war and returned after it ended.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
2,000 households in Yamagata told to evacuate amid landslides and flooding
Thousands of households in Yamagata Prefecture were told to evacuate on Monday as heavy rain pounded northeastern Japan, causing landslides and flooding. The orders were issued to some 2...
Image Not Available
Killer of two buried alive at Saga soil treatment plant in 2014 gets life sentence
The Saga District Court on Monday sentenced a 69-year-old man to life in prison for murdering a man and a woman by burying them alive in the city of Saga in 2014. In the trial, prosecuto...
Image Not Available
Abe repeats hopes for summit with Kim to rebuild Japan-North Korea relations
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reiterated at a news conference Monday that he is determined to hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to develop new relations with the communist country.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A memorial event is held in Hapcheon County, South Korea, on Monday to mark the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. | KYODO

, , ,