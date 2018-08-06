New tropical storm forms off Mexico as Hurricane Hector becomes Category 4, heads near Hawaii

AP

MEXICO CITY – Tropical Storm Ileana formed Sunday in the Pacific Ocean off southern Mexico, but it did not pose any immediate threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Ileana had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was centered about 165 miles (265 km) south-southwest of Puerto Escondido.

It was heading toward the west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph), on a projected course that would keep it roughly parallel to the coast. No watches or warnings were immediately issued.

Farther out in the Pacific, Hurricane Hector strengthened again into a Category 4 storm, with winds of 130 mph (215 kph), the hurricane center reported.

Hector also posed no immediate threat to land, but the center said the storm’s projected path could carry it just south of Hawaii by midweek.

Stressing that track projections are uncertain at a long time range, the center added, “This remains a good time for everyone in the Hawaiian Islands to ensure they have their hurricane plan in place.”

Hector’s center was about 1,210 miles (1,950 km) east-southeast of South Point, Hawaii, and was moving west at 14 mph (22 kph).

