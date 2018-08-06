California’s raging Carr wildfire causes another death
Battalion Chief Matt Sully directs operations on the Ranch Fire, part of the Mendocino Complex Fire, burning on High Valley Rd. near Clearlake Oaks, California, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

California’s raging Carr wildfire causes another death

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – California’s deadly Carr wildfire — now the state’s sixth-most destructive — has claimed another life with a power linesman killed on the job its seventh fatality, officials said Sunday.

The Carr Fire, located some 200 miles (322 km) north of San Francisco, is still growing, CalFire said Sunday.

Its intensity was so great at one point, that it generated a tornado-like whirl of fire — as well as its own weather system.

PG&E power company identified the worker Sunday as Jairus Ayeta, who was killed in a remote area of Shasta county where crews were working to restore electricity.

“The safety of our employees and our customers is PG&E’s top priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with our fallen team member, his family and our extended team,” the company said in a statement.

“We are working with law enforcement to investigate the circumstances of the incident,” it added.

The Carr Fire has scorched 154,524 acres (62,534 hectares) of land since July 23, when authorities say it was triggered by the “mechanical failure of a vehicle” that caused sparks to fly in tinderbox-dry conditions.

The fire has also razed more than 1,600 buildings, including some 1,000 homes, making it the sixth-most destructive blaze in the history of the fire-prone western state, state officials say.

More than 4,200 firefighters have been deployed to battle the conflagration but they have only succeeded in containing 41 percent of it so far.

Other fires raging in the state include the Mendocino Complex, comprised of two blazes: the River Fire and the Ranch Fire.

Several thousand people have been evacuated as the fires swept across the state, although some have been given permission in recent days to return to their homes.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Police investigate after baby's body is pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan. A family visiting from Oklahoma spotted the approximately 8-month-old...
Venezuelan Interior and Justice Minister Nestor Reverol holds a placard with a picture of a drone during a news conference in Caracas Sunday.
Venezuela rounds up six in failed drone attack targeting Maduro, alleges Bogota, Miami links
Authorities detained six people suspected of using explosives-laden drones in a failed bid to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, officials said Sunday, in what one witness described a...
Image Not Available
New tropical storm forms off Mexico as Hurricane Hector becomes Category 4, heads near Hawaii
Tropical Storm Ileana formed Sunday in the Pacific Ocean off southern Mexico, but it did not pose any immediate threat to land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Ileana had maximu...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Battalion Chief Matt Sully directs operations on the Ranch Fire, part of the Mendocino Complex Fire, burning on High Valley Rd. near Clearlake Oaks, California, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,