Italy praises Egypt for ‘excellent cooperation’ in probe into student’s 2016 slaying
In this photo released by the Egyptian Presidency, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi (center) and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (right) meet with Enzo Moavero Milanesi, Italy's foreign minister (left) in Cairo Sunday. It was the first visit by an Italian top diplomat since the 2016 murder in Cairo of Giulio Regeni, an Italian graduate student. Milanesi said at a news conference with Shoukry that they discussed 'important' topics, including Libya, illegal migration and the murder of Regeni. | EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY / VIA AP

/

Italy praises Egypt for ‘excellent cooperation’ in probe into student’s 2016 slaying

Reuters

CAIRO – Italy praised Egypt on Sunday for its “excellent cooperation” in an investigation into the 2016 death of an Italian student whose killing threatened to severely damage relations with Europe.

Giulio Regeni disappeared on Jan. 25, 2016, while doing postgraduate research on Egyptian trade unions. His body was discovered on Feb. 3 and Egyptian investigators found signs of extensive torture.

Intelligence and security sources told Reuters in 2016 that police had arrested Regeni outside a Cairo metro station on Jan. 25 of that year and then transferred him to a compound run by Homeland Security.

Egyptian officials have denied any involvement and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said last month that Egypt was determined to conclude a joint investigation and bring Regeni’s killers to justice.

In a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo on Sunday, Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation.

“We appreciate the excellent cooperation that we have seen between the judiciaries of both countries and we are confident that justice will come to light on this painful issue,” Moavero Milanesi said in comments broadcast on state television in Arabic translation.

“I was pleased to hear from the Egyptian minister of the strong will on the part of the Egyptian government to achieve concrete results from the judicial investigations,” he said.

Egyptian and Italian investigators have been working together to retrieve CCTV recordings from Cairo metro stations. They said in June they had found gaps in the footage and were trying to discover the cause.

Italy is an important trade partner for Egypt, with €4.75 billion ($5.5 billion) in trade per year according to Egypt’s foreign ministry. Italian oil major Eni is among Egypt’s top foreign investors.

Though no new agreements were announced, Moavero Milanesi spoke of the countries’ cooperation on migration, an issue that has dominated Italian politics since hundreds of thousands of migrants landed on Italy’s shores in recent years, helping bring Italy’s anti-establishment government to power in June.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Police investigate after baby's body is pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan. A family visiting from Oklahoma spotted the approximately 8-month-old...
Venezuelan Interior and Justice Minister Nestor Reverol holds a placard with a picture of a drone during a news conference in Caracas Sunday.
Venezuela rounds up six in failed drone attack targeting Maduro, alleges Bogota, Miami links
Authorities detained six people suspected of using explosives-laden drones in a failed bid to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, officials said Sunday, in what one witness described a...
Image Not Available
New tropical storm forms off Mexico as Hurricane Hector becomes Category 4, heads near Hawaii
Tropical Storm Ileana formed Sunday in the Pacific Ocean off southern Mexico, but it did not pose any immediate threat to land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Ileana had maximu...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In this photo released by the Egyptian Presidency, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi (center) and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (right) meet with Enzo Moavero Milanesi, Italy's foreign minister (left) in Cairo Sunday. It was the first visit by an Italian top diplomat since the 2016 murder in Cairo of Giulio Regeni, an Italian graduate student. Milanesi said at a news conference with Shoukry that they discussed 'important' topics, including Libya, illegal migration and the murder of Regeni. | EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY / VIA AP

, , , ,